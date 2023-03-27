Zenith Marketing Conference coming to Duluth in April

The Zenith Marketing Conference will help marketing professionals looking to step up their digital footprint.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Zenith Marketing Conference will help marketing professionals looking to step up their digital footprint.

The conference features speakers from all across the country, from New Orleans to Minneapolis.

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and marketing agency Aimclear are hosting the event at the Greysolon Ballroom and Zeitgeist Teatro Theatre on April 20.

“The marketing conference is Fuse Duluth’s biggest fundraiser,” Aubrey Hagen, the director of membership development for the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Fuse is the chamber’s young professionals initiative that seeks to attract and retain local talent in the area,” she said.

According to Hagen, around 200 to 300 people will attend the conference next month.

“Attendees can expect cutting-edge content, amazing, trailblazing speakers and a really wonderful day of both content and food for their brain power essentially,” Hagen said.

The conference has a focus on digital marketing, with the introduction of technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT.

“The world of marketing, as well as many areas of business, has gone ‘kaboom’ in the last year,” Marty Weintraub, the founder of Aimclear, said.

Weintraub said anyone who needs to up their skills can attend.

“If you’re responsible for marketing in your company if you’re a solopreneur or entrepreneur, or work in a marketing department or work for a very large company, we’ll take care of addressing the effects of AI on the major areas of digital marketing,” Weintraub said.

According to Weintraub, artificial intelligence should be used as a marketing tool, rather than something that is feared.

“The truth is, not very marketers are going to lose their job to AI, but lots of marketers are going to lose their job to marketers who use AI,” he said.

The conference starts next month and Hagen said they want more people to join in.

“We have room for more people, so we’d love to have people register,” she said.

The Zenith Marketing Conference begins at 8 a.m. on April 20 in the Greysolon Ballroom.

Passes are $299 and $99 for college students with a student ID.

For more information about the conference, you can visit their website here.

