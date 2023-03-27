Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.(Boyd County Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A woman has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old child who ingested fentanyl, investigators said.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were dispatched on Feb. 14 to an area in Boyd County where a resident found an unresponsive child.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to state police, fentanyl was found in the room where the child was found unresponsive. Investigators determined that the toddler had ingested fentanyl.

On Thursday, police arrested Brittney Copodonna, 33, for the death of the child. Police said she was taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Copodonna is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of cocaine.

Copodonna is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Investigators did not reveal what Copodonna’s relationship is to the child.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Benjamin
UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
NFL player learns about cancer diagnosis during routine physical exam
Spirit Mountain brings pond skipping to Duluth
Spirit Mountain Annual Spring Happening: The pond skip
Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
Major I-35 traffic shakeups, lengthy weekend detour begin Friday in Twin Ports
High pressure will control us through Tuesday with dry weather but a low could bring mixed...
Sunny Sunday may turn to mixed precip by mid-week

Latest News

Pigeon River Bridge
Lane closures on Pigeon River Bridge to begin Thursday
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
LNL: 3 children, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, Canada, Friday, March...
Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event
Officials give an update on the water condition after a weekend chemical spill.
Officials: No sign of contamination in Philadelphia water