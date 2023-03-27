Two Harbors mayoral candidates set priorities ahead of election

TWO HARBORS, MN. -- Two Harbors residents are just two weeks out from making a big decision: Who will become the next mayor?

The special mayoral election is to be held on April 11, 2023, and the names voters will see on the ballots are Robin Glaser and Lew Conner.

Glaser is well known to those in Two Harbors.

“I was the mayor from 2001 to 2008,” said Glaser. “My kids were at the point where they were leaving home, so I took some time off, and then I went back as a city councilor.”

She’s now hoping to use her years of experience to fix the relationship between the city and its residents.

“I just felt like we lost a lot of ties with our representatives at the capitol, there was a lot of disheartened citizens,” said Glaser.

Lew Conner is fairly new to the city and wants to use that perspective to build trust with citizens.

“A lot of the Two Harbors residents that have come to me have said that they would like to see a fresh set of eyes,” said Conner.

He also hopes his career background will help bring a sense of leadership to the position.

“I have been involved in the community for a couple of years now,” said Conner. “I was the President of Rotary when I was on the North Shore Board of Directors.”

Glaser said that if elected, she first wants to help city leaders settle into their new positions.

“We have a new city administrator, our water treatment plant superintendent has taken a new position, so we are looking to fill that position,” said Glaser.

She also said she hopes to regroup and revisit projects previously set with the city.

Focusing on areas like the reconstruction of the sewer treatment plant and growing their downtown area.

“We have the possibility of obtaining all of the waterfront from the Department of Natural Resources, we have a developer that wants to do some housing on Lighthouse Point,” said Glaser.

For Conner, the development on Lighthouse Point has been an important issue for him, as well as transparency from the city.

“In the current form that is being shown, I am not in favor of the development that is happening there,” said Conner. “I don’t have all the information that the council may have, so if they have it, it is important that they are sharing that with the community.”

But Conner said that if he is elected, he wants to focus on major issues like housing.

“Housing clearly is always an issue,” said Conner. “Finding ways of getting low-income housing.’

The special election will be held on April 11th.

Both candidates encourage everyone to get out and vote.

