Man fined after intentionally running over three deer near Ely

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man is being fined $1,800 after intentionally running over three deer.

According to the Minnesota DNR, on Tuesday, March 21 there were multiple reports of three injured deer on County Road 21 near Ely.

All three deer were hit from behind when they were walking down the road, which was a 30-mile-per-hour zone.

Investigators believed based on the speed limit and how the deer were found, it was intentional.

During the investigation, Ely Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office were able to find who was driving the vehicle.

When questioned, the DNR tells Northern News Now driver admitted to hitting the deer and stated he had no reason to do so.

The driver also said he accelerated to hit the deer.

He believed that with the speed he was driving and the style of the vehicle, the deer would die instantly.

The deer did not instantly die and had to be euthanized due to their severe injuries.

The DNR gave the driver three citations of the use of a motor vehicle to chase or rundown an animal.

Each citation has a restitution fine of $500. The driver was also given a single $300 fine for the incident, totaling $1,800 in fines.

The DNR says based on the law this was not considered to be an act of hunting, therefore the driver would not lose the ability to get a hunting license.

Ely Police say the incident happened just outside the Ely city limits and are no longer investigating.

