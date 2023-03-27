Light snow possible Tuesday, watching late-week potential storm

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds with lows in the single digits and teens. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will have mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by some light scattered snow showers in the afternoon and early evening. New accumulations will be around 1-2″. Roads are warming up, so impacts will likely be on the lower end. But still be aware of conditions during the evening commute. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with west winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid-20′s with high pressure in place over the region. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see another 40% chance of some scattered wintry mix showers. Models are still not in great agreement on this system. Right now it looks like the southern half of the region will see some mix, while the Range could see some snow. Stay tuned for updates! Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southerly winds.

