Lane closures on Pigeon River Bridge to begin Thursday

GRAND PORTAGE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Lane closures are expected to begin on Pigeon River Bridge near Grand Portage this week.

Motorists traveling across the Pigeon River Bridge at the U.S. and Canadian border crossing on Highway 61 should expect lane closures on March 30 and March 31.

Traffic on the bridge will be restricted to a single lane controlled by flaggers during working hours.

According to MnDOT, contractors will be working to prepare for this summer’s bridge re-deck project.

New bridge surfacing, railing, guardrail, lighting, and approach grading will be replaced.

