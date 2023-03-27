A few flurries possible to kickoff the week

Today: To start our Monday we should see sunshine at first, but we will be looking at increasing clouds through the rest of the day. As we head towards this afternoon and this evening we could see a few stray snow flurries here and there. Accumulation looks to be rather light if there is any, and should not present a problem on the roads. Temperatures today are cooler than that of the weekend, climbing into the low and mid 30s across the area. Winds are out of the northwest between 3-6 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday features mostly cloudy skies overhead with the opportunity for snow flurries once again. Most snow should occur through the second half of our day. Again snow accumulation should be rather light with an inch or less falling for most places Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures are again cooler only climbing into the 20s across the area. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday features more sunshine than both Tuesday and Wednesday however, temperatures remain in the 20s for most places. Winds are out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.