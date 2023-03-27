UPDATE: Missing Duluth man found safe

Joe Benjamin
Joe Benjamin(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT
9:31 A.M. UPDATE: The DPD announced Joe Benjamin was found safely.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The DPD is attempting to locate 23-year-old Joe Benjamin.

According to the DPD, he was last seen in the East Hillside/Chester Creek area on Sunday night.

He is described as being 5′11″, 180 pound, Native American man with short black hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin also has a wing tattoo on his right temple, a broken heart tattoo below his left eye, and a tattoo of “Mileigh” above his left eyebrow.

Benjamin was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue undershirt, black jeans, white shoes, and a black hat with a white “B” on it.

His phone was located near 15th Ave. E and 5th St.

If you live in the area, the DPD asks you to check your surveillance cameras for videos.

Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

