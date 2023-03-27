Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the final day of the Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show in Superior.

The show ran all weekend long, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Wessman Arena.

The event featured seminars teaching anglers how to fine-tune some of their fishing skills.

There was even a live fish pond inside.

For the vendors who take part in the show, it’s an opportunity to connect with customers who enjoy the great outdoors.

“Just starting out, I don’t have a whole lot of money to spend on advertising,” said Dennis Magnell, Owner of Stonehouse Custom Cabins and Saunas. “I like talking to people, people love to talk about the sauna, even if they’re not going to buy one. So I end up talking all day long,” Magnell said.

According to Magnell, he launched his business building custom saunas this past December.

He said he’s since been to sports shows in Fargo and Bismarck, and the turnout in Superior was pretty good.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.