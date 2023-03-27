Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday

Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday
Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday(KBJR)
By Robb Coles
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Sunday marked the final day of the Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show in Superior.

The show ran all weekend long, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Wessman Arena.

The event featured seminars teaching anglers how to fine-tune some of their fishing skills.

There was even a live fish pond inside.

For the vendors who take part in the show, it’s an opportunity to connect with customers who enjoy the great outdoors.

“Just starting out, I don’t have a whole lot of money to spend on advertising,” said Dennis Magnell, Owner of Stonehouse Custom Cabins and Saunas. “I like talking to people, people love to talk about the sauna, even if they’re not going to buy one. So I end up talking all day long,” Magnell said.

According to Magnell, he launched his business building custom saunas this past December.

He said he’s since been to sports shows in Fargo and Bismarck, and the turnout in Superior was pretty good.

MN Border Patrol agents see uptick in illegal crossings between Canada in 2023
Voters prepare for special mayoral election.
