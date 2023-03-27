Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
Major I-35 traffic shakeups, lengthy weekend detour begin Friday in Twin Ports
Judge Jill Eichenwald celebrates Kelly Schullo, one of the drug treatment court graduates,...
5 grads complete local drug treatment court, look forward to healthier lives ahead
U.S. Coast Guard vessel in the Soo Locks
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes at the Soo Locks opening
A big party's underway at Spirit Mountain.
Spirit Mountain ending winter season with a bang
Jonathan Sauers
Teacher at Christian school in Alabama accused of having sex with underage student

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday
Douglas County Fish and Game League Sports Show wraps up Sunday
MN Border Patrol agents see uptick in illegal crossings between Canada in 2023
MN Border Patrol agents see uptick in illegal crossings between Canada in 2023
Voters prepare for special mayoral election.
Two Harbors mayoral candidates set priorities ahead of election