Spirit Mountain Annual Spring Happening: The pond skip

DULUTH, MN. -- Dozens of skiers and snowboarders took their shot at attempting to glide across water on Saturday at the Spirit Mountain Annual Spring happening, or SMASH.

A party that brought out hundreds of people to the trails to say goodbye to winter, and hello to spring. And what better way to celebrate than boarding across water.

“Skiers and snowboarders will come down the mountain with enough speed to make it across the water,” said Jon Regenold, director of resort services at Spirit Mountain. “Or not.”

It’s called Pond Skipping.

“If you want to skim across the water, you basically have to think of hydroplaning,” said Regenold.

Essentially turning downhill skis, into water skis.

“So, they have to have that surface tension to be able to push you up and hold you across the water as you go across,” said Regenold.

Spirit Mountain created a pond that was filled with 4 ft. of ice-cold water.

“The only factor today is that we are getting softer snow, so we will see how the speed holds up and how everyone does,” said Regenold.

80 skiers and boarders took to that challenge.

“I have been skiing now for five years,” said Jackson Gernandt, a Duluth resident.

Some have been doing the pond skip for years, while others came out to give it their first shot.

“It’s my first time,” said Gernandt. “I am super excited; I have been looking to do it for a couple of years and decided to get it done today.”

But it’s not for the faint of heart.

“I’m pretty nervous about falling, I don’t want to fall you know,” said Gernandt. “If I got to make it across, if I can do that, I will be a happy guy.”

But nonetheless, organizers said it was all about having fun.

“The challenge is excellent, and even the failure is a good experience,” said Regenold. “Even spectating, so much fun.”

A great way to end the winter season at Spirit Mountain.

SMASH also hosted other events like park jam to show off park terrains and barrel jumping.

Organizers said that although this party is happening, the hills will stay open until April 2nd due to the snowy March season.

