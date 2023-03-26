Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash

A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car during a police pursuit, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) - A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV crashed into their car in the San Francisco Bay Area during a police pursuit, authorities said Friday.

A 20-year-old man suspected of driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot after the crash Thursday but was later arrested, Hercules police Chief Joseph Vasquez said in a statement.

Ralph E. White III, of Vallejo, was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of evading a police officer and causing death or great bodily injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle, Vasquez said. He was being held in lieu of $375,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Vasquez said officers received information from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen 2021 Mazda SUV heading toward Hercules on eastbound Interstate Highway 80. A Hercules police officer saw the vehicle exit the highway and began a pursuit after the driver of the Mazda began to accelerate, he said.

The SUV then crashed into the woman’s car in the unincorporated community of Rodeo. The 31-year-old mother died at the scene. Her two boys were taken to a hospital, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closures at Twin Ports Interchange Project
Major I-35 traffic shakeups, lengthy weekend detour begin Friday in Twin Ports
U.S. Coast Guard vessel in the Soo Locks
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes at the Soo Locks opening
Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting...
Man stabbed wife to death during Bible study, police say
Judge Jill Eichenwald celebrates Kelly Schullo, one of the drug treatment court graduates,...
5 grads complete local drug treatment court, look forward to healthier lives ahead
Police lights
Police Chief: non-credible threat made against Silver Bay school, juvenile taken into custody

Latest News

An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and left...
Family of chocolate factory worker waits for news after explosion
An Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, of Everman, Texas, has been...
Amber Alert for 6-year-old Texas boy discontinued
UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
Costumes, Stories, & History: Bong Center celebrates Rosie the Riveter Saturday
Costumes, Stories, & History: Bong Center celebrates Rosie the Riveter Saturday