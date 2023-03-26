Costumes, Stories, & History: Bong Center celebrates Rosie the Riveter Saturday

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - With just a few days left in women’s history month, some Northlanders gathered at the Bong Center in Superior Saturday to honor Rosie the Riveter.

According to organizers, Rosie served as a feminist icon in World War II, inspiring women who started doing the jobs previously performed by men who had left for war.

They said she continues to be a symbol of female strength and empowerment to this day.

With the help of the Border Town Betties and other organizations, attendees could take part in presentations learning how women changed the landscape in some male-dominated industries, across the country, and in the northland.

“Basically Butler Ship Yards in Superior was full of Rosies. And there’s lots of local Rosie stories that the Bong is going to be celebrating today,” said Becky Sherf, Border Town Betties President.

Sherf said people were encouraged to dress up like Rosie the Riveter as part of the celebration Saturday.

