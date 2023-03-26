Clouds will infiltrate our territory Monday and flurries could begin Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: After a sunny weekend, things will change on Monday. A high will leave and a low will approach. That will increase clouds. Those clouds on Tuesday will begin a slow build-up of flurry chances. The conclusion will come Friday in the form of a rain and snow mix that may try to accumulate between the range of 1-3″. Next weekend should go back to sunny and mild.

High pressure leaves Monday and a low takes over Tuesday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will try to stay partly cloudy due to the lingering effects of a high pressure system. Low temperatures should be between 10-15 for most towns. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will become cloudier as the day goes on. The afternoon high will go towards 35 which is about five degrees cooler than normal but drastically so. The wind will be N 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video version of the forecast

TUESDAY: The sky will be partly sunny with a 20% chance for flurries. The morning low will be 10. The afternoon high will be near 28. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: The slowly approaching low from Wyoming will get here on Tuesday with a snow shower chance going through Thursday. Warmer air pulling up from the south into that system will make for rain and snow mixes on Friday. Some models are hinting at 1-3″ of slushy accumulation.

Snow chances start slight and light on Tuesday but become better by Friday. (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.