Sunny, mild weekend may morph towards flurries by mid-week

WEATHER STORY: After a busy week filled with snow, this weekend will be a respite. High air pressure from Canada will clear our sky but not drastically cool down our surface. Saturday and Sunday will be somewhat sunny with temperatures near normal. Similar conditions just might last through Tuesday. By Wednesday, a low that is right now forming up along a stationary front to the west will become mobile. That mobility will kick up flurries and mixed precip chances through next Friday.

High pressure will control us through Tuesday with dry weather but a low could bring mixed precip by Wednesday. (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT: With high pressure in control, the sky should be clear to partly cloudy and that could make for good Northern Lights viewing again. The low temp will be near 20. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: The sky will be partly sunny. The afternoon high will go towards 35 which is about five degrees cooler than normal but not too far off the mark. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

MONDAY: The sky will stay partly sunny and dry. The morning low will be 15. The afternoon high will be near 35 again. The wind will be NW 5-10 mph.

COMING UP: The slowly approaching low from Wyoming will get here on Wednesday with a snow shower chance going through Thursday. Warmer air pulling up from the south into that system will make for rain and snow mixes on Friday. Right now, the models don’t indicate any accumulation. If that changes, Northern News Now will let you know asap.

This week will be sunny to start with a mix in the middle (KBJR)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.