No. 4 Cherry falls to No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class A Semifinals

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Target Center was the host to the MSHSL Class A Semifinal battle between No. 4 Cherry and the top-seeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Despite a 21-point performance from Isaac Asuma and a double-double (13 pts, 10 assists) from his brother Noah, the Knights came out on top with a 61-57 win to end the Tigers season.

While the 2023 season has ended for Cherry, head coach Jordan Christianson is proud of the development of the young team. After the game Christianson said, “Their ability to take coaching is unreal. I’m not always easy on these guys, and every time I coach them, they look at me in the eyes, they nod their head, they make the adjustment, and they get after it. So, for these young men to develop throughout the year, its been a blast for me to coach. For me, and I know my assistant we talk about it all the time- this team is just a dream to coach.”

Cherry will play Spring Grove for third place on Saturday at 10 a.m.

