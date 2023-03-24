Twin Ports Music Festival announces 2023 line-up

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Twin Ports Music Festival announced its 2023 the lineup which is expanding its format.

Blues guitarist Ana Popovic and Twin Cities-based folk songwriters The Cactus Blossoms will headline the festival.

The Cactus Blossoms perform Friday; Popovic and band perform Saturday. The event will be at Earth Rider Festival Grounds August 18 and 19.

Other acts include Them Coulee Boys, The Big Wu, Frogleg, Feed the Dog, Katy Guillen & the Drive and Feeding Leroy.

All acts will have 90-minute sets.

The opening Friday acts will be Them Coulee Boys, Feed the Dog & Feeding Leroy.

The opening Saturday acts will be The Big Wu, Frogleg & Katy Guillen and the Drive.

