Twin Ports Music Festival announces 2023 line-up

Blues guitarist Ana Popovic and Twin Cities-based folk songwriters The Cactus Blossoms will headline the festival
Twin Ports Music Festival
Twin Ports Music Festival(Twin Ports Music Festival)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Twin Ports Music Festival announced its 2023 the lineup which is expanding its format.

The Cactus Blossoms perform Friday; Popovic and band perform Saturday. The event will be at Earth Rider Festival Grounds August 18 and 19.

Other acts include Them Coulee Boys, The Big Wu, Frogleg, Feed the Dog, Katy Guillen & the Drive and Feeding Leroy.

All acts will have 90-minute sets.

The opening Friday acts will be Them Coulee Boys, Feed the Dog & Feeding Leroy.

The opening Saturday acts will be The Big Wu, Frogleg & Katy Guillen and the Drive.

