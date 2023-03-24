Trail by Trail: Douglas County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Minnesota

Trail Report: Douglas County Forestry Department

Trails are in great shape for this point in the season. Get out and enjoy them while you still can! Please reference the County Map for the Closures and active Logging areas. There are still some low-hanging branches and debris under the snow so please continue to ride with caution. Make sure you check with neighboring counties and states before you ride to make sure trails are open. Douglas County Forestry does not maintain any trails across lakes. If you would like information of specific trails please contact the Snowmobile club in that area. It is critical that we respect the landowners who allow us to utilize their property. Please Stay On The Trails.

For the most recent county report, click here.

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, WI- The Forest Service is currently taking applications for students aged 15 to 18 who are interested in joining the Youth Conservation Core. The team monitors trail conditions and maintains recreational sites across the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. While the program is work-based, it also includes educational activities. Students will get to see natural resource careers, including getting to work with federal employees. Applications for the program are due April 15.

Minnesota- Vehicle permit fees will be waived at all 75 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota on four days throughout 2023. Those dates are Saturday, April 22, Saturday, June 10, Saturday, September 9, and Friday, November 24. The DNR offers these free days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health benefits of nature. While the entrance fee is waived, parks may still require camping and rental fees.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.