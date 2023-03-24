Superior School District graduation rates jump

8.7% jump in one year
School District of Superior Logo
School District of Superior Logo(School District of Superior)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The official State of Wisconsin Graduation Data was released on Friday, March 24.

The graduation rate jumped 8.7% from the 2020-21 school year to the 2021-22 school year.

District Administrator Dr. Amy Starzecki said in a news release, “The significant increase comes from the strategies at the high school and the district as a whole. This is a celebration along with the news that Superior High School Exceeds Expectations for state standards on the School Report Card for 2021. I’m extremely proud of our staff and our students’ accomplishments.”

You can see the graduation rates for the School District of Superior over the last five school years in the table below.

YEARGRADUTION RATE
21-2294.2%
20-2185.5%
19-2084.3%
18-1987.8%
17-1885.5%

The data shows Superior High School has exceeded the state average.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 injured when Iron Range school bus failed to stop at intersection
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Police lights
Police Chief: non-credible threat made against Silver Bay school, juvenile taken into custody
Bulldog logo
Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students

Latest News

Super One Foods
Super One Foods raises more than $40,000 in shamrocks campaign
Twin Ports Music Festival
Twin Ports Music Festival announces 2023 line-up
Second Harvest Heartland Logo
CEO of Second Harvest Heartland named to Presidental Council
The Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest features over a hundred teams and hundreds of puzzlers.
Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest pieces together Northland