Superior School District graduation rates jump

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The official State of Wisconsin Graduation Data was released on Friday, March 24.

The graduation rate jumped 8.7% from the 2020-21 school year to the 2021-22 school year.

District Administrator Dr. Amy Starzecki said in a news release, “The significant increase comes from the strategies at the high school and the district as a whole. This is a celebration along with the news that Superior High School Exceeds Expectations for state standards on the School Report Card for 2021. I’m extremely proud of our staff and our students’ accomplishments.”

You can see the graduation rates for the School District of Superior over the last five school years in the table below.

YEAR GRADUTION RATE 21-22 94.2% 20-21 85.5% 19-20 84.3% 18-19 87.8% 17-18 85.5%

The data shows Superior High School has exceeded the state average.

