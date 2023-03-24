Super One Foods raises more than $40,000 in shamrocks campaign

By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Thirty-two Super One Foods locations and eleven Super One Liquor locations raised $41,459.78 in their annual MDA Shamrocks campaign.

The campaign is to help people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

In a news release Patrick Miner, President of Miner’s Inc which owns Super One said, “Super One Foods has been proud to engage our employees and customers in partnership with MDA for the iconic Shamrocks campaign. We are so grateful for their generous support in donating in-store to support local families living with neuromuscular diseases.”

The campaign ran from March 3 through March 20.

Customers donated at checkout for an MDA Shamrock or chose the “round-up” option.

The MDA Shamrocks campaign benefits the MDA Care Centers at Essential Health, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, Gillette Lifetime, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for many children with a neuromuscular disease.

