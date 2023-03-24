Man who shot Milwaukee cop, stole squad car gets 40 years

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison
(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jetrin Rodthong, 23, on Thursday for shooting Officer Herbert Davis III as the officer was investigating a report about a sick or injured motorist.

Rodthong, of West Allis, Wisconsin, had pleaded guilty in January to five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He originally faced eight felony charges.

In January 2022, Davis was called to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Police said Davis initially found Rodthong slumped over in a vehicle before Rodthong attempted to flee on foot.

Davis and Rodthong then exchanged gunfire and both were struck, with Davis receiving two gunshot wounds, police said.

After the shooting, Rodthong stole Davis’ squad car and crashed into another vehicle. He then ran from the scene before being captured.

Davis, 27, had asked the court to sentence Rodthong to life in prison, while prosecutors sought a 40-year sentence and Rodthong's attorney requested a 20-year sentence.

The judge sentenced Rodthong to 40 years in prison, followed by more than 11 years of extended supervision.

