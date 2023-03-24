Fans welcome Bulldogs back to Romano after advancing to the 2023 National Championship
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Women’s Basketball team made a safe arrival from Missouri back to Duluth on Thursday evening.
Fans waited in front of Romano to meet the Bulldogs to celebrate the team’s first-ever NCAA Championship appearance.
After being greeted by Bulldog Country, head coach Mandy Pearson said, “It’s been a surreal experience that I think probably in about a month I’ll sit back be able to take it all in.”
Pearson and her team will head back out on Wednesday to finish the surreal and storybook-like season. The No. 2 Bulldogs will face No. 1 Ashland at American Airlines Center on April 1st at 2:30 p.m.
