Fans welcome Bulldogs back to Romano after advancing to the 2023 National Championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Women’s Basketball team made a safe arrival from Missouri back to Duluth on Thursday evening.

Fans waited in front of Romano to meet the Bulldogs to celebrate the team’s first-ever NCAA Championship appearance.

DESTINATION DALLAS ‼️🤠



For the first time in program history, @UMDWomensBBall will play for a #D2WBB national championship! 🏆#MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/JMUE3qZVMO — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 23, 2023

After being greeted by Bulldog Country, head coach Mandy Pearson said, “It’s been a surreal experience that I think probably in about a month I’ll sit back be able to take it all in.”

Pearson and her team will head back out on Wednesday to finish the surreal and storybook-like season. The No. 2 Bulldogs will face No. 1 Ashland at American Airlines Center on April 1st at 2:30 p.m.

