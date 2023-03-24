Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest pieces together Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Jigsaw Puzzle Association will welcome hundreds of puzzlers to The Depot Friday and Saturday.

The annual event features contests between individual puzzlers and upwards of teams of three or four puzzlers.

“Minnesota is a mecca for puzzlers and Duluth has a really strong, big community,” said Stacey DeRoche, the coordinator of the puzzle contest.

A vibrant puzzling community calls Duluth home, with over a hundred teams signed up for this weekend’s events.

“We have about 104 teams and then 30 individuals,” DeRoche said.

From 100 to 500 to 1,000 pieces, puzzlers from around the area will descend on The Depot to win new puzzles to put together at home.

“They’ve been clamoring for his event,” she said. “They love to come to Duluth for the puzzle contest.”

Not only will there be a series of contests throughout the weekend, but puzzlers can also trade puzzles with each other.

“We’ll have puzzles for people to do that they haven’t done before and then they also can bring their puzzles to trade,” she said.

DeRoche herself is an avid puzzler herself and has been to the contest several times.

“I really puzzle, I do about three, four puzzles a week,” she said.

Amber Haglund-Pagel planned to join the contest this weekend.

She and her team have solved a 500-piece puzzle in just minutes.

“With a team, I’ve done a 500-piece puzzle in about 16 minutes,” she said.

The Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest begins Friday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Depot.

Doors open for the contest on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

For more information about the contest. you can find it here.

