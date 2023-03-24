Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed a man Friday morning who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following a man who was carrying a grenade near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man was down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 injured when Iron Range school bus failed to stop at intersection
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Police lights
Police Chief: non-credible threat made against Silver Bay school, juvenile taken into custody
Bulldog logo
Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students

Latest News

The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow insists Utah ski collision wasn’t her fault
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting
A young girl catches a big fish while on a father-daughter fishing trip.
Priceless: Young girl reacts to catching her first big fish during father-daughter fishing trip
Young girl reacts to catching a fish during father-daughter fishing trip
Trail by Trail: Douglas County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Minnesota
Trail by Trail: Douglas County, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, Minnesota