Clouds move in tonight, mild weekend ahead

By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies! Tonight there will be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s with increasing clouds after midnight. There is a chance of more Auroras tonight, but they will likely be less brilliant than last night. Best chance will be around and after midnight.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)
Northern Lights Kp 5
Northern Lights Kp 5(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with northerly winds 5-10mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and some lower 40′s. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

Sunday
Sunday(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: There will be a slight chance of some scattered wintry mix and light snow on Monday. Accumulations will be minimal. Highs will be in the mid-30′s.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

