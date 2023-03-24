CEO of Second Harvest Heartland named to Presidental Council

Stephen Curry, Kim Ng and Chloe Kim were also part of the group
Second Harvest Heartland Logo
Second Harvest Heartland Logo(Second Harvest Heartland)
By Matt McConico
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - President Biden announced his intent to appoint members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.

One of the people named was Allison O’Toole. She’s CEO of Second Harvest Heartland food bank.

Second Harvest Heartland serves 59 counties in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through partnerships with 1,500 food shelf and program partners.

Last year, Second Harvest Heartland distributed 113 million meals to 813,000 people.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability. The announcement was made on March 24.

Other members to be appointed include Maribel Campos Rivera, Tamika Catchings, Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Jon Feinman, Tina Flournoy, Jose Garces, J. Nadine Gracia, Meg Ham, Kahina Haynes, Ryan Howard, Martin E. Ingelsby, Barbie Izquierdo, Ben Jacobs, Chloe Kim, Chaunte Lowe, Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, Elana Meyers Taylor, Dariush Mozaffarian, Kim Ng, Oluwaferanmi Oyedeji Okanlami, Laura Ricketts, Stefany Shaheen, Billy Shore, Michael Solomonov and Melissa Stockwell.

In 2022, President Biden appointed Jos Andrs and Elena Delle Donne to serve as Co-Chairs.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 injured when Iron Range school bus failed to stop at intersection
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Police lights
Police Chief: non-credible threat made against Silver Bay school, juvenile taken into custody
Bulldog logo
Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students

Latest News

Twin Ports Music Festival
Twin Ports Music Festival announces 2023 line-up
The Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest features over a hundred teams and hundreds of puzzlers.
Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest pieces together Northland
The Minnesota Jigsaw Puzzle Association will welcome hundreds of puzzlers to The Depot Friday...
Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest pieces together Northland
Shipping and mining leaders address start of shipping season 2023
Shipping and mining leaders address start of shipping season 2023