CEO of Second Harvest Heartland named to Presidental Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - President Biden announced his intent to appoint members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition.

One of the people named was Allison O’Toole. She’s CEO of Second Harvest Heartland food bank.

Second Harvest Heartland serves 59 counties in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through partnerships with 1,500 food shelf and program partners.

Last year, Second Harvest Heartland distributed 113 million meals to 813,000 people.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition is a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability. The announcement was made on March 24.

Other members to be appointed include Maribel Campos Rivera, Tamika Catchings, Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Jon Feinman, Tina Flournoy, Jose Garces, J. Nadine Gracia, Meg Ham, Kahina Haynes, Ryan Howard, Martin E. Ingelsby, Barbie Izquierdo, Ben Jacobs, Chloe Kim, Chaunte Lowe, Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, Elana Meyers Taylor, Dariush Mozaffarian, Kim Ng, Oluwaferanmi Oyedeji Okanlami, Laura Ricketts, Stefany Shaheen, Billy Shore, Michael Solomonov and Melissa Stockwell.

In 2022, President Biden appointed Jos Andrs and Elena Delle Donne to serve as Co-Chairs.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.