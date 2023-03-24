Beautiful conditions to close out the week!

TODAY: High pressure continues to provide mostly clear skies with highs getting into the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds slowly increase overnight with lows in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY: Skies become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few stray light snow showers will be possible over NW WI and MI. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Weak high pressure returns with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens with increasing clouds.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

