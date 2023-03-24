Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 injured when Iron Range school bus failed to stop at intersection
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Joshua Parker
Missing Duluth man found dead in Lakeside neighborhood
Camila Ramos
Superior City Clerk put on paid leave, city weighing ‘further disciplinary action’
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah bans kids from social media without parental permission
U.S. Coast Guard vessel in the Soo Locks
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes at the Soo Locks opening
EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes at the Soo Locks opening