After heavy snow concerns, Solon Springs school building determined safe

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Students in Solon Springs will finally be able to head back to class Monday after concerns about heavy snow on the school building’s roof.

According to a letter from the district’s superintendent Frank Helquist, during a recent building inspection, experts noticed some ceiling trusses experiencing issues.

School leaders cancelled class Monday and Tuesday, while they took care of the problem.

Then they moved to virtual learning later in the week.

Now, Helquist informed parents that engineers have resolved the issue and determined it’s safe for students to return to the building starting Monday.

He thanked parents for their patience and added that it could have been a significant problem if not acted upon quickly.

The Solon Springs school building houses preschool through 12th grade along with several other programs.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 injured when Iron Range school bus failed to stop at intersection
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Police lights
Police Chief: non-credible threat made against Silver Bay school, juvenile taken into custody
Bulldog logo
Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students

Latest News

MN Border Patrol agents see uptick in illegal crossings between Canada in 2023
MN Border Patrol agents see uptick in illegal crossings between Canada in 2023
Judge Jill Eichenwald celebrates Kelly Schullo, one of the drug treatment court graduates,...
5 grads complete local drug treatment court, look forward to healthier lives ahead
School District of Superior Logo
Superior School District graduation rates jump
Super One Foods
Super One Foods raises more than $40,000 in shamrocks campaign