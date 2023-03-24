After heavy snow concerns, Solon Springs school building determined safe

SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Students in Solon Springs will finally be able to head back to class Monday after concerns about heavy snow on the school building’s roof.

According to a letter from the district’s superintendent Frank Helquist, during a recent building inspection, experts noticed some ceiling trusses experiencing issues.

School leaders cancelled class Monday and Tuesday, while they took care of the problem.

Then they moved to virtual learning later in the week.

Now, Helquist informed parents that engineers have resolved the issue and determined it’s safe for students to return to the building starting Monday.

He thanked parents for their patience and added that it could have been a significant problem if not acted upon quickly.

The Solon Springs school building houses preschool through 12th grade along with several other programs.

