Sunny and warm end to the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to have mostly sunny skies this afternoon! Tonight there will be mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens, so a bit chilly.

Tonight (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with south winds 5-10mph. There will be increasing clouds Friday night.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Saturday (KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

