Sunny and warm end to the week

Region Tomorrow
Region Tomorrow(KBJR WX)
By Adam Lorch
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We will continue to have mostly sunny skies this afternoon! Tonight there will be mostly clear skies and light westerly winds. Lows will be in the single digits and lower teens, so a bit chilly.

Tonight
Tonight(KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with south winds 5-10mph. There will be increasing clouds Friday night.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Saturday
Saturday(KBJR WX)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

