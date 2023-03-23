Sheriff: 3 injured in crash involving Mesabi East school bus

AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Three people were injured in a crash involving a Mesabi East school bus Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Supervising Deputy Wade Rasch, with the St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s Office, said the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Hwy 100 and Palo Rd. 41 in White Township, which is south of Aurora.

As of 8:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office was reporting three injuries as a result of the crash, including at least one student.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but Wade said it’s possible one of the students has a broken leg.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the crash, what specific bus was involved, who exactly was injured, or where the students who were on board the bus currently are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

