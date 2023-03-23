Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team

DULUTH, MN -- After one season with the UMD mens hockey team, forward Isaac Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

@UMDMensHockey forward Isaac Howard, a first round pick of the @TBLightning, has entered the transfer portal. Played just a single season for Bulldogs scoring six goals and 17 points in 35 games. — Jimmy Connelly (@jimmyconnelly) March 23, 2023 Sample HTML block

Howard, a freshman and Tampa Bay Lighting first round pick, scored six goals and 17 points in the 35 games he played in during the 2022-2023 season.

Isaac Howard (UMD)

Howard is from Hudson, Wisconsin.

He also played on the U.S. National U18 team.

There was no immediate word on why he entered the transfer portal.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.