Report: Isaac Howard enters transfer portal after 1 year with Bulldog hockey team

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- After one season with the UMD mens hockey team, forward Isaac Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to reports.

Howard, a freshman and Tampa Bay Lighting first round pick, scored six goals and 17 points in the 35 games he played in during the 2022-2023 season.

Howard is from Hudson, Wisconsin.

He also played on the U.S. National U18 team.

There was no immediate word on why he entered the transfer portal.

