Islamic Center of the Twin Ports commemorates holy month of Ramadan

DULUTH, MN -- The Muslim community’s most holy month has begun, and the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports has many events planned to recognize it.

Ramadan is the ninth Islamic month when it’s believed the Quran, or the holy book, was revealed.

To commemorate that sacredness, Muslims fast all month from sunrise to sundown between March 23 and April 20, 2023.

Hina Durrani, who serves on the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports Board, said they also do a lot of charity work and good deeds during Ramadan.

“It’s like a detoxing month for Muslims,” she said. “They try to concentrate more on their spirituality, try to concentrate more on their religion and try to concentrate more on the simple way of living instead of focusing on all the luxuries humans tend to do.”

While Ramadan is largely recognized by the Muslim population, the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports board president John Dahl said they are happy to welcome people who would like to learn more about their community.

“As a relatively minority group, a lot of times people have questions or maybe some misconceptions about what it means to be Muslim. So we feel the best way to get to know our neighbors is to sit down and break bread with them,” Dahl said.

Dahl said community members are invited to join them for food at 7:15 p.m. on the remaining Saturdays during the month of Ramadan.

They are also hosting many prayers and other events.

