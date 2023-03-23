Islamic Center of the Twin Ports commemorates holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan
Ramadan(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN -- The Muslim community’s most holy month has begun, and the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports has many events planned to recognize it.

Ramadan is the ninth Islamic month when it’s believed the Quran, or the holy book, was revealed.

To commemorate that sacredness, Muslims fast all month from sunrise to sundown between March 23 and April 20, 2023.

Hina Durrani, who serves on the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports Board, said they also do a lot of charity work and good deeds during Ramadan.

“It’s like a detoxing month for Muslims,” she said. “They try to concentrate more on their spirituality, try to concentrate more on their religion and try to concentrate more on the simple way of living instead of focusing on all the luxuries humans tend to do.”

While Ramadan is largely recognized by the Muslim population, the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports board president John Dahl said they are happy to welcome people who would like to learn more about their community.

“As a relatively minority group, a lot of times people have questions or maybe some misconceptions about what it means to be Muslim. So we feel the best way to get to know our neighbors is to sit down and break bread with them,” Dahl said.

Dahl said community members are invited to join them for food at 7:15 p.m. on the remaining Saturdays during the month of Ramadan.

They are also hosting many prayers and other events.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store
Joshua Parker
Missing Duluth man found dead in Lakeside neighborhood
Camila Ramos
Superior City Clerk put on paid leave, city weighing ‘further disciplinary action’
Sheriff: 3 injured in crash involving Mesabi East school bus
Mariucci Arena
U of M to shrink ice surface at Mariucci Arena

Latest News

Lee A. Tregurtha is the first ship of the 2023 season to leave the Port of Duluth-Superior.
First ship of the season leaves Port of Duluth-Superior
Police lights
Authorities investigate false report of shooting at Silver Bay school
Duluth City Council chooses Hannah Alstead to fill vacant seat
Hannah Alstead won’t seek re-election to Duluth City Council
Sheriff: 3 injured in crash involving Mesabi East school bus