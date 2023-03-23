Hannah Alstead won’t seek re-election to Duluth City Council

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth City Councilor Hannah Alstead announced Thursday morning that she will not seek re-election.

Alstead currently holds the 4th District seat, a position she was appointed to fill in July 2022 upon the passing of late City Councilor Renee Van Nett.

“It has been an honor to fill the seat previously held by my close friend and mentor Renee Van Nett. I am excited to continue doing good work alongside my colleagues over the next year in my district and throughout the City of Duluth,” Alstead wrote.

Along with working as the Political and Labor Director for the Teamsters Joint Council 32 representing 75,000 union members across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa, Alstead coaches the cheer team at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Alstead was appointed to fill the rest of Van Nett’s term, which expires in January 2024.

The 4th District seat will be on the November 2023 ballot.

As of Thursday morning, no candidates have announced their plans to run for the 4th District Council seat, which represents the Duluth Heights, Central Hillside, Piedmont areas and more.

Alstead is one of several current Duluth city councilors who don’t plan to seek re-election, including Noah Hobbs, Gary Anderson, and Arik Forsman.

