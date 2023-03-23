Enjoy seven days in a row with no major snow storm!

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: High pressure will quickly decrease any cloud coverage this morning with highs reaching the mid 30s for most locations by the afternoon. Lows will be a bit chilly, sitting in the single digits to low teens above zero with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue with highs reaching the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies return with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A stray snow shower will be possible in far southeastern portions of the region, but the bulk of the day will be dry.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

