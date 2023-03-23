Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest comes to The Depot March 24-25

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over one hundred teams are registered to take part in a puzzling competition this weekend in Duluth.

The Minnesota Jigsaw Puzzle Association will be holding the Duluth Jigsaw Puzzle Contest at The Depot in downtown Duluth on March 24-25.

The free event is open to all ages.

The contest kicks off on Friday, March 24:

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Puzzle Social and Swap

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mystery Winner one person contest

7 p.m. “Wicker Kittens” screening, a documentary about competitive jigsaw puzzling

Team events begin on Saturday, March 25:

8:30 to 9:10 a.m. Registration and puzzle swap

9:10 a.m. Welcome and announcements

9:30 to 11 a.m. Four and Three Person Team contest (Race 1)

11:15 a.m. Welcome and announcements

11:30 a.m. Four and Three Person Team contest (Race 2)

1:45 p.m. Welcome and announcements

2 to 5 p.m. Two person contest

The 3/4 person team puzzle will be a new release from the Minnesota-based contest sponsor Puzzle Twist.

The puzzle features work by local artist Jamey Penney-Ritter.

It’s called “Gateway to the North Shore,” and Duluthians and visitors will recognize their favorite local attractions and natural beauties in Jamey’s artwork.

Contest participants and Depot visitors can also shop the Fitgers Bookstore puzzle booth for their next puzzling adventure, swap puzzles, and check out the vintage puzzle exhibit.

The event is co-sponsored by The Depot and the USA Jigsaw Puzzle Association.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.