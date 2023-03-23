DANCING TO DALLAS: UMD Women’s Basketball beats Catawba in the Final Four to advance to National Championship

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the first time in UMD basketball history, the Bulldogs will be in the National Championship after the Bulldogs beat Catawba 70-59 in the Final Four.

The Bulldogs used a dominant third quarter to catapult them to the win, not allowing a field goal in the quarter.

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 34 points, Ella Gilbertson added 14 points, and Maesyn Thiesen played all 40 minutes.

The National Championship will be on April 1st, in Dallas, TX.

