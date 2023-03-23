City by City: Minnesota, Babbitt, Wisconsin

Minnesota- The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, is hosting a March Madness volunteer drive through the end of March. The goal is to get 600 new members per state, and Minnesota is in the lead with nearly 550. Volunteers are required to have internet access and their own rain gauge. CoCoRaHS data is used by the National Weather Service and other agencies to track and monitor rainfall data year after year.

Babbitt, MN- A new campground is set to open in May. The 22-acre campground will feature 49 campsites for RVs and tents. The complex is at the Birch Lake Recreation Area, which has a swimming beach, boat launch, picnic area and other amenities. The campground will be connected to the new Prospector Loop ATV trail system and will eventually connect to the paved Mesabi Bike Trail. Funding for the project came from the IRRRB, the City of Babbitt, state bonds and other organizations.

Wisconsin- The DNR is asking residents to not feed the deer as cold weather persists. While people may be worried about deer during the long winter months, officials say leaving out food does more harm than good. Deer are adapted to survive winter conditions and their metabolism slows in colder months. Corn and other feed are not a part of their natural winter diet and eating these can cause health issues and even death. In addition to getting sick, it might encourage deer to congregate and increases the risk for disease transmission, including the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. There are other ways to help maintain the deer population, to learn more click here.

