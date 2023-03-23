City by City: Hibbing, Ironwood, Moose Lake

Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Police Department is looking for volunteers. In May, the department will be hosting a Community Cleanup Day. Volunteers are needed for the Mobile Cleanup Team and Drop Off Center Team. They will also need help with donations throughout the day. A date has yet to be chosen for the cleanup, but those interested in volunteering can reach out to the department.

Ironwood, MI- A special election has been announced for the school board’s bond proposal. The vote addresses a tax levy increase for area homeowners. In total, the school board is seeking $16 million for updates including classroom security, expanded science resources and sport facility improvements. The vote will be held on May 2. All three precincts will be combined, and voting will be held at the Memorial Building. To learn more about the proposal and its cost to homeowners, click here.

Moose Lake, MN- St. Luke’s and Gateway Family Health Clinic have opened a new facility. The Northern Lakes Surgery Center gives more people access to care without a long road trip. The center has several accessibility features for those dropping off and picking up family as well as lower costs than other centers. The space is only about a third of the St. Luke’s Plaza space and future tenants have yet to be announced. It is now the only freestanding surgery center in Moose Lake.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Chisholm

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.