Cherry hoops advances to Class A semifinals with 68-55 win over Border West

By Kevin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the second straight year, the Cherry boys basketball team made it to the state tournament and advanced to the state semifinals after a 68-55 win over Border West.

After leading 18-14 in the first half, Isaac Asuma picked up his third foul with 8 minutes to play in the first half forcing him to sit out the rest of the half. However, Cherry’s Noah Sundquist helped give the Tigers a lead going into the half.

Noah led all scorers with 30 points, Head Coach Jordan Christianson said after the game, “he’s been doing this all year.”

“It was nice to put this on a bigger stage because there’s a lot of people that are like who is the Sundquist kid? He’s been doing this,” Christianson added.

Although he battled foul toruble, Isaac Asuma still finished with a double-double.

“It feels a little bit different like this is going to be my home playing here so I enjoyed that, it’s just a great experience to be down here, this year I feel like we have a little more experience playing in the State Tournament that last year a few of the guys played last year that played now it’s just we always have to stay composed and relaxed,” Asuma said.

Next up for Cherry is a matchup with the number one seed in Class A Russell-Tyler-Ruthon from the Target Center at 12 p.m.

