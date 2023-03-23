2023 Grandma’s Marathon reaches capacity, one of fastest sellouts on record

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 Grandma’s Marathon has reached its registrant capacity three months ahead of the starting pistol in June.

It’s one of the fastest sellouts the 26.2-mile race has ever seen. More than 9,000 participants are signed up for both Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

It’s on pace to be one of the largest race weekends in the event’s 45-year history.

“It’s phenomenal to be talking about this in mid-March,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “It’s reason for celebration, for sure, but the real work still lies ahead in making sure all these participants, as well as their families and friends, have a true Grandma’s Marathon experience when they come here in June.”

Limited entries still remain in both the William A. Irvin 5K and Great Grandma’s Challenge, which enters participants in both the 5K on Friday night and full marathon on Saturday Morning.

With an entry fee price increase coming April 1, organizers expect those races to also be sold out within weeks.

Grandma’s Marathon would not be possible without the thousands of race volunteers that help each year. Organizers are looking for more individuals to make the race weekend a success.

New incentive programs are being offered to help encourage community members to volunteer their time:

Any individual signed up to volunteer prior to April 1 will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Duluth Pack.

Groups with 15 or more volunteers will be entered for a chance to win one of three $1,000 “Golden Tickets” for a donation to a non-profit organization of the group’s choosing.

There are a variety of volunteer positions and shifts available throughout race weekend. For more information or to sign up as a 2023 Grandma’s Marathon volunteer, please visit this link.

To register for races or to find more information, please visit the Grandma’s Marathon Website.

The 2023 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held June 15-17.

