U of M to shrink ice surface at Mariucci Arena

Mariucci Arena
Mariucci Arena(@GopherHockey)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A staple of Minnesota Gopher hockey is coming to an end after 30 years.

The Olympic-sized sheet of ice at Mariucci Arena will be downsized after the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 200-foot long by 100-foot wide arena is 15 feet wider than the traditional, NHL-sized ice rink.

Big rinks like the U’s came into fashion after the 1980 Miracle on Ice game took place on a larger sheet. The U of M installed their big rink in 1993.

The Gophers built their lineups around the larger rink, recruiting players whose speed and skill would allow them to take advantage of the extra real estate.

Some hockey fans are critical of the larger rink size, saying it leads to less scoring and player contact.

Nevertheless, in June of 2022, the U of M Board of Regents approved renovation plans at Mariucci and Ridder Arenas. These included installing a conventional, NHL-sized rink in Mariucci.

With the reduction in ice size, the program can add between 200 and 300 seats at Mariucci.

Removal of the old rink and installation of the new boards and glass will begin shortly after the current hockey season wraps up.

Crews will also upgrade the ice-making infrastructure at both Mariucci and Ridder.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN WX
First Alert: Snowfall coming to our region Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
Witnesses nearby told Northern News Now they believe the train derailed.
BNSF train derails in West Duluth
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule
Just how those in the Northland make the most of winter.
Only in Duluth: Hundreds of people head outside in attempt to set world record
The North Shore may get a foot of snow from our latest system.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch will cover parts of the Northland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Latest News

UMD women's basketball coach Mandy Pearson breaks down their Sweet 16 win
Film Review: Inside the Bulldogs miraculous comeback in the Central Region Championship
Leah Gruhn is a year-round cyclist and in just a few weeks, she’ll be racing in the 1000-mile...
Leah Gruhn completes 1000 mile Iditarod Trail on fat bike
Badgers women's hockey team celebrates championship win
Badgers women’s hockey celebrates National Championship win
UMD BB
HISTORY: UMD Women’s Basketball advances to first ever Final Four