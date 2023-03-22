Snow storm fades away Wednesday night, sunshine will start to glow Thursday and beyond

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies. High pressure will push in overnight to bring mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the teens with lighter northwest winds.

It will slowly clear overnight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: Finally, a calm and mild stretch of weather ahead! High pressure will be in place on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies and light northwest winds. Highs will be in the mid-30′s. Skies remain clear overnight, so temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits.

Thursday will be sunny and only a few degrees cooler than normal (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph. We will remain in the teens and 20′s overnight.

High air pressure should keep us dry until Monday (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday there will be partly sunny skies, so a few more clouds. Overall, still a nice day! We will have temperatures climbing into the upper 30′s and mid to lower 40′s. Winds will be northerly.

The week ahead will be sunny except for a small snow chance Monday (KBJR)

