Snow storm fades away Wednesday night, sunshine will start to glow Thursday and beyond
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies. High pressure will push in overnight to bring mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the teens with lighter northwest winds.
THURSDAY: Finally, a calm and mild stretch of weather ahead! High pressure will be in place on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies and light northwest winds. Highs will be in the mid-30′s. Skies remain clear overnight, so temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits.
FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Winds will be southeast 5-10mph. We will remain in the teens and 20′s overnight.
SATURDAY: Saturday there will be partly sunny skies, so a few more clouds. Overall, still a nice day! We will have temperatures climbing into the upper 30′s and mid to lower 40′s. Winds will be northerly.
