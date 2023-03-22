Red Cross, Bent Paddle Brewing to host CPR training event

This valuable skill only takes about 15-20 minutes to learn.
Previous Red Cross training at St. Scholastica
Previous Red Cross training at St. Scholastica(Red Cross)
By Alexie Pryd
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Members of the community are invited to learn life-saving skills at Bent Paddle Brewery Thursday.

On Thursday, March 23, the Red Cross is partnering with Bent Paddle Brewing to host a free hands-only CPR training.

This training event will occur in the Bent Paddle Brewing taproom from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Cross volunteers, including five St. Scholastica nursing students, will be training people in delivering hands-only CPR.

Hands-only CPR is conducted without rescue breaths, which makes it simple to learn and easy to remember.

CPR, if performed immediately, can double or triple the chance of survival from cardiac arrest.

This valuable skill only takes about 15-20 minutes to learn.

More information about the event can be found on Bent Paddle’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camila Ramos
Superior City Clerk put on paid leave, city weighing ‘further disciplinary action’
Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule
The North Shore may get a foot of snow from our latest system.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch will cover parts of the Northland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
For Art in the Alley owner Tami LaPole Edmunds, closure as a result of last week’s roof...
Miller Hill Mall business owner reflects on impacts of roof collapse
Joshua Parker
Missing Duluth man found dead in Lakeside neighborhood

Latest News

The West Theatre
WATCH LIVE: Duluth Mayor Emily Larson delivers 2023 State of the City
Capitol Building on a cloudy winter day
MN state leaders set almost $18B in budget targets
Northland drivers battle some of the worst potholes in years
Duluth Public Schools logo
Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students