Red Cross, Bent Paddle Brewing to host CPR training event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Members of the community are invited to learn life-saving skills at Bent Paddle Brewery Thursday.

On Thursday, March 23, the Red Cross is partnering with Bent Paddle Brewing to host a free hands-only CPR training.

This training event will occur in the Bent Paddle Brewing taproom from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Red Cross volunteers, including five St. Scholastica nursing students, will be training people in delivering hands-only CPR.

Hands-only CPR is conducted without rescue breaths, which makes it simple to learn and easy to remember.

CPR, if performed immediately, can double or triple the chance of survival from cardiac arrest.

This valuable skill only takes about 15-20 minutes to learn.

More information about the event can be found on Bent Paddle’s Facebook page.

