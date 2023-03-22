Northland drivers battle some of the worst potholes in years

DULUTH, MN. -- It’s a swear word to all who live in the Northland: Potholes.

“I’ve never seen potholes like this before,” said Paige Willoughby, a resident of Morgan Park. “There is so many.”

This spring’s road conditions came as a shock to Willoughby.

“I’ve tried to maneuver in so many different ways to miss them, but it’s impossible,” said Willoughby.

Those potholes are leaving her with expensive car damages.

“It needs some work, the whole front end now,” said Willoughby. “I have to fix the drive shaft, which is $400, the wheel bearing, I just did the breaks.”

Much like Willoughby, other drivers in the Northland have been feeling the same frustrations.

That’s leading to more work at local auto repair shops.

“In the springtime, business picks up because of suspension and tire repairs for sure,” said Nate Cavallin, an Automotive Service Writer at East End Auto Repair. “You can definitely see damage to tires because of potholes.”

These tire-shredding craters may be more noticeable this year.

City leaders say that’s because the round-after-round of snow has made it difficult for the city to make temporary fixes.

Despite the city laying down 80 tons of coal to patch up problem areas in recent weeks, the temporary repairs just won’t stick.

“As the water collects in these potholes and people drive over them it creates that water-hammer effect, that’s called hydraulic fracturing,” said Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator. “This actually makes it break down even further.”

And like Willoughby, it’s an issue we are all facing together.

“That car is what I got, and I try to keep it good, but it’s tough,” said Willoughby.

Duluth leaders want to remind everyone to be patient until May rolls around. That’s when they can start making permanent repairs to roads.

If you are having problems with a specific area, report the location to help the city get to it quicker.

