Northland corrections center opens new meat retail store

A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.
A display case shows off the different meats prepared by NERCC residents.(St. Louis County)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, MN -- A decade in the making, a Northland corrections center has opened its first meat retail store and is now ready to sell beef, sausage, poultry, and more to the community.

This new development was made possible after the Northeast Regional Corrections Center, or NERCC, opened its new meat processing facility on its property in Saginaw in September.

According to its website, NERCC is a minimum/medium security facility where adult men with a criminal history learn skills that will be useful to them upon their eventual release.

It’s part of the Arrowhead Regional Corrections system and has operated since the 1930s as a “work farm that works.”

“This model has a history of success, increasing an individuals odds of finding employment upon release and reducing recidivism rates,” Matt Wrazidlo, a meat processor leading the effort, wrote.

Matt Wrazidlo, one of the meat processors leading the new retail store effort at NERCC, smiles...
Matt Wrazidlo, one of the meat processors leading the new retail store effort at NERCC, smiles near the register.(St. Louis County)

Along with meat processing, men housed at NERCC can also learn farming, animal care, mechanics skills and more.

At the meat retail store, NERCC residents cut and prepare the meat on site.

The new meat processing retail store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday at NERCC, which is located at 6102 Abrahamson Road in Saginaw.

Starting May 1, the store’s hours will expand to Monday-Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof cleanup at Miller Hill Mall
6 days after roof collapse, Miller Hill Mall announces phased reopening schedule
The North Shore may get a foot of snow from our latest system.
First Alert: Winter Storm Watch will cover parts of the Northland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Camila Ramos
Superior City Clerk put on paid leave, city weighing ‘further disciplinary action’
For Art in the Alley owner Tami LaPole Edmunds, closure as a result of last week’s roof...
Miller Hill Mall business owner reflects on impacts of roof collapse
MN WX
First Alert: Quick moving snow storm still on track for Northland

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Superior, Spooner high schools receive false reports of active shooter, all students safe
City leaders say that’s because the round-after-round of snow has made it difficult for the...
Northland drivers battle some of the worst potholes in years
Mariucci Arena
U of M to shrink ice surface at Mariucci Arena
Northlanders seeing more potholes than normal this year.
Northland drivers battle some of the worst potholes in years