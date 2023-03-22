First Alert: Snow ends this morning, road conditions improve throughout the day

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: The heaviest snow ends by 6:00 AM for most locations with lingering light to moderate snow possible, mainly in northeastern MN and northern WI, through the late morning hours. Additional accumulation between 5:00 AM and noon today will be a trace up to half an inch for the majority of the region with 2-5″ of additional snowfall possible in the higher terrain of Lake and Cook County near Lake Superior. The second half of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Clouds quickly decrease in the morning with sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 30s with lows in the single digits to teens above zero.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue with highs getting into the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the teens and 20s.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

