Duluth Public Schools adopt policy for LGBTQ+ students

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public Schools took a step on Tuesday to show their support for students who are in the LGBTQ+ community.

A school board committee voted to adopt a new policy.

It says students who identify as transgender or gender non-conforming do not have to share their status with staff at Duluth Public Schools unless they feel comfortable doing so.

Schools within the district will also change educational records to reflect a student’s chosen name and pronouns.

Students also have the right to be referred to by the name and pronouns that align with their identity, according to the policy.

The committee also approved a measure, which aligns with state statutes, saying students can use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

The district would also handle discrimination or harassment cases for transgender or gender non-conforming students in the same way as sex discrimination, harassment, or bullying complaints.

In the policy, the district included a statement of support.

“The students and staff of Duluth Public Schools deserve respectful and inclusive learning environments that value students’ gender identity and gender expression. Duluth Public Schools ensures that all students have access to programming and facilities in which they feel comfortable, supported, and safe,” said the district.

The full statement and adopted policy can be found here.

