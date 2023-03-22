C.J. Ham signs two year extension with the Minnesota Vikings

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Viking fullback and Duluth native C.J. Ham signed a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ham’s agent tweeted out the announcement on Wednesday.

No place like home! #30 remains in Minnesota on two year extension. Let’s go @cjham28 😤 pic.twitter.com/OVScnpOBxx — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 22, 2023

The 2019 Pro Bowl player was a student at Duluth’s Denfeld High School, graduating in 2011.

He then attended Augustana University where he was a four-year letter winner in both football and track & field.

His professional football career began in 2016 when he was signed to the Vikings after participating in the Viking’s rookie minicamp.

