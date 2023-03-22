C.J. Ham signs two year extension with the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth native CJ Ham
Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth native CJ Ham(KBJR)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Viking fullback and Duluth native C.J. Ham signed a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ham’s agent tweeted out the announcement on Wednesday.

The 2019 Pro Bowl player was a student at Duluth’s Denfeld High School, graduating in 2011.

He then attended Augustana University where he was a four-year letter winner in both football and track & field.

His professional football career began in 2016 when he was signed to the Vikings after participating in the Viking’s rookie minicamp.

