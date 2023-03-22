City by City: Wisconsin, Ely, Chisholm

Wisconsin- Residents from all 72 of Wisconsin’s counties will have a chance to with the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR in the coming weeks. Staff and delegates will be hosting open houses during the first week of April. At these events, they will be able to discuss local issues, take questions and open a communication channel with residents. The Conservation Congress will also hold delegate elections. All open houses will be held from April 3rd through the 6th.

Ely, MN- The University of Minnesota and other local partners are hosting a two-day event focused on the 10-year anniversary of the Pagami Creek Fire. The fire was one of the largest wildfires ever in Minnesota, burning about 93,000 acres in the BWCA east of Ely. The event was a big lesson for fire and naturalist crews and helped shape how teams responded to the 2021 Greenwood Fire. In addition to presentations, guests will also get a tour of sites impacted by the Greenwood Fire. Registration is due by April 9, and the event will be held on the 14th and 15th at Minnesota North College- Vermilion Campus.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center is hosting Family Discovery Day: Fossils! Fossils! Fossils! on Saturday, March 25. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., families are invited to a day full of dinosaur fun including fossil displays, themed games, meet and greets with prehistoric pals and more. The event will be followed by a guest lecture from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A doctor from the Science Museum of Minnesota will be talking about Minnesota during the ice age and the museum’s campaign to declare a Minnesota state fossil.

